Police Charge Aberdeen Man With Illegal Sale of a Regulated Firearm

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police charged a Harford County man in connection with the illegal sale of a regulated firearm.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit served the suspect, Keith Robert Langenfelder Jr., 37, of Aberdeen, Maryland, on June 17, 2020, with a criminal summons on firearms-related charges. The summons charged Langenfelder with the unlawful sale of a regulated firearm, selling a regulated firearm without a license and the illegal sale and transfer of a regulated firearm.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with Bel Air Police Department, obtained information in March that led troopers to initiate a criminal investigation into Langenfelder for the illegal sale of a regulated firearm. During the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Langenfelder had sold a regulated firearm to a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms. The investigation led troopers to serve a search warrant on Langenfelder’s residence, where they seized eight additional firearms.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police goal of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence. The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers who are tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations perpetuating firearm-related violence.