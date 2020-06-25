Man Charged with Arson in Connection with Bel Air Building Fires

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Richard Benjamin Lodeski (age 43), after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting two separate fires at a local business park.

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3:29 a.m., Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to 1226 Bel Air Road for a reported building fire. Firefighters arrived and discovered two separate buildings on fire. The buildings, located behind Birroteca restaurant, are two metal shell structures housing eight different businesses. The complex is owned by Fallston Business Park, LLC. Firefighters were able to contain the separate blazes within forty minutes. A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout the day and determined the fires were incendiary (arson) in nature. While only two businesses sustained direct fire damage, an estimated loss upwards of $1,000,000.00 occurred to the contents.

During the course of the investigation, Richard Benjamin Lodeski, was developed as a suspect. Lodeski was located yesterday evening and arrested by a team of investigators without incident.

Lodeski was charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson, two counts of 1st Degree Malicious Burning, two counts of 2nd Degree Malicious Burning, and two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00. If found guilty, Lodeski could face over fifty years of imprisonment and $50,000.00 in fines. He was transported to Harford County Detention Center where is awaiting bond review.