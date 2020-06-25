Two Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies Injured After Car/Foot Chase

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating, and two deputies are recovering after being injured during a traffic stop and pursuit.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit of Harford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-95 near the Rt. 24 underpass. During the traffic stop, the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, began to pull away from the deputy who had approached the passenger side of the vehicle, dragging the deputy as the driver fled the traffic stop. The deputy, identified as DFC Austin Gentry, returned to his vehicle, after suffering minor injuries and began pursuit of the suspect vehicle. DFC Gentry is assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit and has been a member of the HCSO since June 2012. He was transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The suspect continued onto Rt. 152 before turning right onto Old Joppa Road. At this time, additional deputies, with assistance from the Maryland State Police, responded to assist. Tire spike strips were deployed at the intersection of Whitaker Mill Road and Old Joppa Road. The driver failed to stop at the intersection, striking Sr. Deputy J. Nate Gerres, and other vehicles in the intersection. Sr. Deputy Gerres, is assigned to the Warrant Apprehension Unit and has been a member of the Agency since July 2004. Sr. Deputy Gerres was airlifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, for non-life threatening injures to his lower leg. No other officers or civilians were injured.

The adult male suspect, who is not being identified at this time, was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit and Traffic Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Charges are pending against the suspect.