24-Yr-Old Pedestrian Killed in Bel Air Hit and Run

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at approximately 12:14 am Bel Air Police Officers responded to S. Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old male (Bel Air resident) lying in the traveled portion of S. Main Street. The victim had sustained injuries as a result of being struck and dragged by a vehicle that fled the scene.

It is possible that the victim was in the traveled portion of Main Street when struck. Witnesses indicate that the vehicle that struck the victim was a pickup truck which continued northbound on Main Street after the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about this crash or vehicle driver is urged to immediately contact the Bel Air Police Department at 410-638-4500 or Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.