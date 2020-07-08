Havre de Grace to Receive Suffrage Marker on the National Votes for Women Trail

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Geographic location has made Havre de Grace a crossroads of American history. Now a significant moment in American history is to be recognized in Havre de Grace with a Suffrage Marker on the National Votes for Women Trail.

The marker has been awarded to Havre de Grace through William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a private grant-making foundation based in Syracuse, NY, through its National Women’s Suffrage Marker Grant Program. These markers recognize historically significant people, places, or things across the United States, instrumental to women gaining the right to vote.

The marker will read, “Votes for Women: Elizabeth Forbes, Harford County Suffragist, organized a Prairie Schooner Women’s Suffrage Campaign Stop Here in Havre de Grace in 1915.”

Elizabeth Hamilton Chew Forbes

April 17, 1882 – June 28, 1971

As president of Harford County’s chapter of the Just Government League, Elizabeth Forbes helped welcome the “pilgrims” who marched through the County in the 1915 Prairie Schooner Campaign. She was later arrested during the Watchfire demonstrations in Washington DC. Forbes continued to work on behalf of women’s equality for the rest of her life.

“The award of the suffrage marker, one of only 250 markers placed on the Trail throughout the country, represents a major honor for Havre de Grace. This is one of 15 markers that will be included throughout the state,” said Diana Bailey, executive director of the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center. “Shining a spotlight on the unrelenting dedication of Maryland suffragists is an important and relevant piece of our state’s history, especially during the centennial of the 19th amendment.”

The marker will be placed in Tydings Park at a future date. It is being made in a foundry while local volunteers, non-profit groups and the City of Havre de Grace are working collaboratively to plan proper ceremonies in a responsible timeframe to the current social distancing measures.