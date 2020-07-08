Two Suspects Charged in Connection to Edgewood Murder

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Two men are in custody after being charged in the May 30, 2020, murder of Christopher Markquell Smith in Edgewood.

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at approximately 12:25 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Christopher Smith, 22, of Edgewood, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Care was assumed by the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and transported him to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through investigation, and with cooperation of the community, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division developed two suspects, Diantae Williams, 22, and Shamel Ferebee, 20, both from Edgewood. On June 11, 2020, warrants were issued for their arrest. Both are charged with first and second degree murder, and related charges.

On July 1, 2020, Ferebee was arrested without incident in Greenville, North Carolina after a traffic stop was conducted by an officer with the Greenville Police Department, after Ferebee failed to use a turn signal. Then, on July 7, 2020, working on information provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Williams in Newport, Rhode Island without incident. Both are still in custody and awaiting extradition.

“These arrests are a testament to what can happen when law enforcement and the community work together to solve crimes. We also thank all the allied law enforcement agencies that helped with this case,” said Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. “It’s because of these positive relationships with entities such as the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland State Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Rhode Island State Police and the U.S. Marshalls, that we were able to take these dangerous criminals into custody. Their help, along with information and support from our community, has ensured that two murderers will have their day in court.”

The investigation, is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5430.