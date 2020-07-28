16-Yr-Old Girls Charged with Arson in Fire at Historic Mansion in Creswell

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals, with the assistance of agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have charged two juvenile females with arson charges stemming from a fire that destroyed a historic Harford County structure. The juveniles, both 16, are residents of the Arrow Center.

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 11:10 a.m., firefighters from multiple Harford and Cecil county companies responded to a reported structure fire at a vacant property at 2408 Creswell Road south of Bel Air. The structure is located on the grounds of the Arrow Child and Family Ministry Center; however, it is not owned or operated by the company. It took over fifty firefighters almost two hours to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Investigators worked tirelessly for days and determined the fire was an intentional act and, during the course of the investigation, identified the two juveniles as the ones responsible. After consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorneys Office, charges were filed. The juveniles have been charged with 2nd Degree Arson, 1st degree Malicious Burning, and Malicious Destruction of Property and have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were assisted by the Harford County Sheriffs Office and ATF agents, their federal partner in fire, and explosive investigations. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has a long history of working hand-in-hand with the ATF and is standard protocol in large and significant fire losses.

The large Victorian mansion was built in 1868 for the last owner of Harford Furnace, Clement Dietrich. Many in Harford County knew it as Old Main for the former Eastern Christian College.

Photo Credit – John Gallagher