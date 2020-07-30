Bel Air Woman Charged with Arson of Her Home

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Bel Air woman after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting her own home on fire.

On July 14, 2020, at 8:18 p.m., Constance R. Trautwein, age 79, called 911 after reportedly discovering a fire within her home, located in the 700 block of Bedford Road in Bel Air. Firefighters from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Companies arrived at the two-story, single-family dwelling and discovered a small fire within a closet of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Trautwein was the sole occupant of the home and transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators estimated the home sustained approximately $1,000.00 in damages. During the course of their investigation, investigators determined Trautwein was responsible for setting the fire.

On July 17, 2020, Trautwein was served with a criminal summons by Harford County Sheriffs Office charging her with 2nd Degree Arson, and 2nd Degree Malicious Burning.

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August 26, 2020.