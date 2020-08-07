Trooper Injured in I-95 Crash in Pursuit of Vehicle Theft Suspect

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police trooper was injured while pursuing a stolen vehicle late this morning in Harford County.

Shortly before 10:50 a.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack was pursuing a stolen 2019 Nissan Rogue on I-95 North in Havre de Grace, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the stolen vehicle, which was reportedly taken from Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania, swerved onto the right shoulder of I-95 North in an attempt to pass a tractor-trailer.

The trooper followed the stolen vehicle onto the right shoulder when the tractor-trailer swerved onto the shoulder and struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle. The trooper lost control of his vehicle and skidded off the right side of the road before coming to rest in a ditch.

The trooper, Farhan Bachu, who is assigned to the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect, later identified as Alton Bomo Garbla, 32, of Bowie, Maryland fled the scene and drove into Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, before Pennsylvania State Police apprehended him in Chester City, Pennsylvania. Maryland State Police discontinued their pursuit once the suspect entered Delaware. Charges are pending in multiple states, including Maryland, in this case.

I-95 North was closed for a short time after the trooper crashed his vehicle. No other injuries were reported because of this incident.

The case remains under investigation.