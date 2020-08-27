75-Yr-Old Bel Air Man Injured in Vehicle Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Investigators are conducting an origin and cause investigation around the circumstances of a vehicle fire, which resulted in severe burns to a Bel Air man.

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company was requested for a vehicle fire with reported explosions in the 600 block of Mauser Drive in Bel Air. Upon the arrival of firefighters, neighbors reported pulling a man out of his 2017 Mazda CX5 located in the home’s driveway. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the vehicle and prevented it from spreading to the house. The 75-year-old victim was initially treated by Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department EMS and subsequently transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents responded to the scene. They began an intense investigation into the origin and cause of the vehicle fire. It was determined that the man lived at the home where the vehicle was located. However, no one else was within the vehicle or was home at the time of the fire. The origin and cause are both under investigation at this time.