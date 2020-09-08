Havre de Grace Police Officer Charged in Assault; Suspended

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Havre de Grace Police Department officials were notified that an officer with the Havre de Grace Police Department was being investigated for an assault that occurred off duty at a Bel Air restaurant.

The Officer identified as Philip Paciocco has been charged by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Once notified of the investigation the Havre de Grace Police Department suspended the officer of all police duties for the duration of the investigation.

At this time we have no further information to release due to the nature of the criminal investigation. The Havre de Grace Police Department is fully cooperating with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and their investigators as they proceed with their investigation.