Harford Community College Announces Presidential Search Finalists

From Harford Community College:

The Harford Community College Presidential Search Committee is excited to announce that four finalists have been chosen to proceed to final interviews. The candidates are Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Dr. Annette Haggray, Dr. David Hinds, and Kelly Koermer, J.D.

Dr. Felder is the Senior Vice President for Student Success at Clark State Community College in Springfield, Ohio. Prior to this position, she held several other higher education positions, including Vice President of Student Affairs, Administrative Dean for Clark State’s largest branch campus, the Academic Affairs Coordinator, a College Access Director, and a Workforce Development Coordinator. Dr. Felder completed a doctoral degree in Higher Education Leadership at Northeastern University, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Syracuse University.

Dr. Haggray is the Provost at Northern Virginia Community College, where she oversees a campus of more than 14,000 students. She previously served for seven years as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Harford Community College. Dr. Haggray earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and a B.A. in History and M.A. in Educational Technology/Media from North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC.

Dr. David Hinds recently retired from the Teacher’s Retirement System in Texas after serving a five-year tenure as president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas. Prior to joining Victoria College in 2015, he served for three years as the Senior Vice President of Instructional Affairs at Allegany College of Maryland. Dr. Hinds earned a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and attended Midland Community College and Austin Community College prior to earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas State, San Marcos.

Kelly Koermer, J.D. is the Dean of Community Education, Business and Applied Technology at Harford Community College. Prior to joining Harford, Ms. Koermer held several positions at Anne Arundel Community College, including Executive Director for the Center for Cyber & Homeland Security Technology and Joint Ventures, and Dean of the School of Business, Computing & Technical Studies. Koermer received associate of arts and baccalaureate degrees in paralegal studies from Stevenson University and a juris doctorate from University of Baltimore School of Law. Koermer is admitted to practice law in the State of Maryland and before the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Candidates will visit the campus during the weeks of September 28 and October 5 to meet with the Interim President and her Cabinet, the Harford Community College Board of Trustees, and with employees and community members through in-person and virtual forums. Candidates will also have an opportunity to take a tour of the campus.

Members of the Harford County community are invited to attend virtual open forums for each candidate. A limited number of seats are available for in-person open forums due to social distancing restrictions. You may reserve your seat by visiting tickets.harford.edu.

To attend the open forum, please visit YouTube.com via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdX9TKH_7ZF1uZjuHmmJ7mQ. The event will be moderated and questions from the chat forum will be provided to the candidates as time allows.

Open forums are tentatively scheduled for:

Kelly Koermer, J.D.

September 29

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Student Open Forum

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Employee Open Forum

3:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Community Open Forum

Dr. Theresa B. Felder

October 2

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Student Open Forum

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Employee Open Forum

3:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Community Open Forum

Dr. M. Annette Haggray

October 6

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Student Open Forum

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Employee Open Forum

3:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Community Open Forum

Dr. David Hinds

October 9

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Student Open Forum

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Employee Open Forum

3:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Community Open Forum

A nine-member committee led by two of the College’s Board of Trustees, Steve Linkous and Christopher Payne, oversaw the presidential search process to this point. The committee is composed of representatives of the College’s faculty, staff, administrator, and student governance councils, as well as the HCC Foundation Board, and two Harford County community members. As the process continues, the College’s Board of Trustees will assume responsibility and identify the final candidate for President.