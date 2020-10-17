Bel Air Father Kills Self and 3-Yr-Old Son in Murder/Suicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide and subsequent suicide after a 3-year-old Bel Air boy was killed by his 38–year-old father in their residence.

On October 15, at approximately 5:54 p.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct were alerted to a possible suicidal person in the 600 block of High Plain Drive in Bel Air. Deputies responded to the area, established a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence.

Information gathered at the scene indicated two people, including a child were potentially inside the residence. Upon receiving that information, and failing to make contact with the occupants, deputies made entry into the residence in an attempt to locate anyone in distress or danger.

While clearing the residence, deputies located a handwritten note indicating explosives could detonate if the search continued. This caused deputies to exit the structure and evacuate nearby residences.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., utilizing resources and equipment of the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshall, entry was made into a bedroom within the home. There, deputies located Jason Douglas DeWitt, 38, and his son, Grayson DeWitt, 3, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Additional assets requested to the scene included the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Harford County K-9 Unit and allied agencies, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshall and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

This investigation is ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.