Man Faces Multiples Charges After Alleged Arson of Edgewood House

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged an Abingdon man with multiple arson-related charges after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting an Edgewood home on fire early yesterday morning.

On Friday, October 16, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to the 600 block of Tupelo Court in Edgewood for a reported dwelling fire. Firefighters arrived within minutes and discovered the single-family dwelling in flames. It took approximately twenty minutes and twenty-five firefighters to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $150,000.00 in damages. It was determined the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and conducted an origin and cause investigation and concluded the fire was incendiary (arson) in nature. Investigators worked throughout the day and identified Thomas C. Gibb, 34, as the person responsible.

With the assistance of Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Gibb last night at his place of employment without incident. Gibb has been charged with Arson 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00, Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000.00, and Stalking.

Gibb is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.