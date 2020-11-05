Suspicious Jarrettsville Deaths Ruled Homicide and Suicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 31, at approximately 9:58 a.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct responded to the 3600 block of Duxbury Court in Jarrettsville, MD after a family member found a husband and wife deceased in the home. Deputies made entry into the residence and located the 75-year-old male, identified as Gregory Weller, deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies also discovered his wife, identified as Thelma Weller, 76, deceased in another room from a gunshot wound. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of these deaths.

On November 5, 2020, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, with information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, were able to conclusively rule the incident as a Homicide and subsequent Suicide. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.