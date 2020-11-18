Detectives Investigate Edgewood Murder-Suicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder-suicide after a 43-year-old Edgewood woman and her 48-year-old husband were found deceased in their residence.

On November 18, at approximately 10:29 a.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the 1600 block of Nuttal Avenue in Edgewood, MD for the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies were informed at least two individuals were inside the residence, and one may have been shot. In an effort to potentially save lives, deputies made entry into the residence at approximately 10:55 a.m. Upon making entry, deputies located an uninjured female and moved her outside of the residence to safety. In an upstairs bedroom, deputies located two additional individuals, identified as Jose Ermelindo Corea Mejia and Denia Yamileth Corea, each deceased of apparent gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicates Jose shot Denia prior to killing himself.

Patrol deputies secured the scene and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was requested to respond and assume the investigation. Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene for evidence. Both individuals were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of these deaths.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The motive and time of death are still undetermined. There are no further details being released at this time. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, with no greater threat to the community. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Golden at 410-836-5430.