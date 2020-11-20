Woman Killed in Aberdeen House Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Harford County Sheriffs Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation involving a fatal dwelling fire in the 2400 block of Old Robin Hood Road in Aberdeen.

The first 911 call was received at 5:19 a.m when neighbors discovered the home ablaze. Aberdeen Fire Department, Susquehanna Hose Company, and multiple other fire companies responded to the two-alarm fire. It took fifty firefighters approximately one hour to control the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased adult female occupant within the residence. Deputy State Fire Marshals discovered no evidence of smoke alarms within the dwelling, and the origin and cause remain under investigation at this time.

The victim will not be identified at this time and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local jurisdiction is a standard operating procedure when a fatal fire occurs.