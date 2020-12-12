Man Injured in Havre de Grace Shooting

Form the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating, and a man is recovering, after a shooting in Havre de Grace late Friday night.

At approximately 11:49 p.m. on December 11, 2020, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block of Gravel Hill Road in Havre de Grace for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Paul Hartman, Jr., 31, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began rendering first aid until the arrival of medics. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of what are believed to be a non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Hartman, was at home, when he noticed someone outside his residence. When he went to investigate the situation, several more suspects appeared and attempted to gain entry to the residence. The suspects fired at the door, striking Mr. Hartman multiple times.

The suspects were believed to have fled the scene on foot, in the direction of Earlton Road. Patrol deputies, with assistance from the K9 Unit, thoroughly searched the area, but no suspects were located. Initial information obtained by detectives indicates there were a number of suspects. One suspect is believed to be a male in a grey sweatshirt, possibly wearing a black mask.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Detective Ross at 443-567-7091.