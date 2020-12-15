Middle River Man, 22, Killed in Edgewood Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an adult male was shot in Edgewood.

On Tuesday, December 15, at approximately 6:07 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1400 block of Hanson Road for the report of an individual discovered with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, identified as Denzel Shabazz Jones, 22, of Middle River, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area who has a security or doorbell camera to look at their footage for any video that may be associated to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Ross at 443-567-7091. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637) Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477