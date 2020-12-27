Armed Robbery Suspect Fleeing Police Dies of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives close two holiday armed robberies after the 38-year old suspect commits suicide on I-695, in Baltimore County.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, patrol deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were assisting Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division in the surveillance of a “person of interest” in multiple commercial armed robberies occurring throughout Harford County. At approximately 7:34 a.m., the male subject was observed entering his Honda Accord in the area of the 2800 block of Churchville Road in Churchville. This is the same vehicle seen leaving at least one of the robberies.

Patrol deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 136 and Rt. 543. The vehicle stopped then accelerated refusing to yield to pursuing deputies. The vehicle continued south on MD Rt. 543 then MD Rt 7 toward Baltimore County. Upon entering Baltimore County, HCSO was replaced by units from the Baltimore County Police Department who continued attempts to stop the vehicle.

While driving on I-695 near Eastern Avenue, the suspect took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot. He was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have concluded that the suspect, identified as Thomas R. Hoerr III, 38, of Forest Hill, was a suspect in three Harford County crimes. After search and seizure warrants were fully executed on Hoerr’s vehicle and residence, evidence was collected that connects Hoerr to the following robberies:

– Armed Robbery 12/22/20; High’s located in the 2900 block of Churchville Road, in Churchville;

– Armed Robbery 12/26/20; 7-11 located in the 3500 block of Philadelphia Road, in Abingdon; and

– Armed Robbery being investigated by Aberdeen Police Department.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Any questions about the Aberdeen armed robbery should be directed to the Aberdeen Police Department.