The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Cause of Fire in Vacant Havre de Grace House Under Investigation

Cause of Fire in Vacant Havre de Grace House Under Investigation

By Leave a Comment

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked through the night and into the afternoon hours investigating the origin and cause of a dwelling fire in Havre De Grace.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, at 9:53 p.m., Susquehanna Hose Company and surrounding companies responded to 1715 Chapel Road for a reported dwelling fire. Firefighters arrived and discovered a two-story, vacant house on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within twenty minutes. A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals and BATF determined the fire originated within the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was extensively damaged, and ongoing assessments will need to be made to determine the total loss. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

The home, located between the community of The Residences at Bulle Rock and Mt. Felix Vineyard and Winery, has been vacant for over a year. Investigators are requesting the publics’ assistance with any information they have concerning the property or if they had observed any activity on the property before the fire to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tipline @ 410-386-3050.

Investigators were assisted by the Havre De Grace Police Department on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: