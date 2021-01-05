Cause of Fire in Vacant Havre de Grace House Under Investigation

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked through the night and into the afternoon hours investigating the origin and cause of a dwelling fire in Havre De Grace.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, at 9:53 p.m., Susquehanna Hose Company and surrounding companies responded to 1715 Chapel Road for a reported dwelling fire. Firefighters arrived and discovered a two-story, vacant house on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within twenty minutes. A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals and BATF determined the fire originated within the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was extensively damaged, and ongoing assessments will need to be made to determine the total loss. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

The home, located between the community of The Residences at Bulle Rock and Mt. Felix Vineyard and Winery, has been vacant for over a year. Investigators are requesting the publics’ assistance with any information they have concerning the property or if they had observed any activity on the property before the fire to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tipline @ 410-386-3050.

Investigators were assisted by the Havre De Grace Police Department on the scene.