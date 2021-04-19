Police Investigate Edgewood Shooting and Car Crash

From the Harford’s County Sheriff’s Office:

Three men are recovering at a local hospital, and detectives are investigating, following a shooting and car crash in Edgewood on Sunday evening.

On April 18, 2021, at 6:01 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Harford Square Drive for multiple reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival in the area of F Court, deputies located obvious signs of a shooting, but no victims. At approximately the same time deputies were responding to the shooting, a two-vehicle crash was located in the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center Way.

Deputies discovered three men, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area, to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates the three individuals associated with the vehicle crash were involved in the shooting on Harford Square Drive and crashed while fleeing the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.