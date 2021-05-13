Delivery Driver Run Over by Own Car During Abingdon Vehicle Theft

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A delivery driver is recovering at a local hospital, and detectives are investigating, after she was run over by her car as it was being stolen from her in Abingdon on Wednesday night.

On May 12, 2021, at 10:12 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Logan Court in Abingdon for the report of an assault and motor vehicle theft. Upon arrival, deputies found the female victim being treated by medics for injuries to her lower body.

Information obtained at the scene indicated the victim was in the area delivering food. She left her vehicle parked in the street with the keys in the ignition when an unknown male jumped into the front seat to steal it. The victim attempted to stop the theft, striking the suspect at least once. During the struggle, the suspect placed the vehicle in gear, knocked the victim to the ground, and ran her over as he fled in her vehicle. She was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of serious, but what are believed to be non-life-threatening, injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Detectives are still attempting to locate the vehicle, described as a black 2015 Mazda CX5 with a Maryland registration of 7DG0851. The suspect is described as a tall white male, 20-22 years old with light brown hair, a pronounced nose and a “baby face.” He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.