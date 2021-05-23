UPDATE: Man Threatens Havre de Grace Police, Crashes into Police Station, Gets Tased

From the Havre De Grace Police Department:
UPDATE: Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was charged with 2 counts of Attempted 1st degree murder, 2 counts of Assault in the 1st degree, Reckless Endangerment, 3 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property with a value greater than $1000.00
On 05/23/2021 at approximately 2134hrs, 24 year old Timothy Kahl, of the 400 block of Village Drive, called the police department and stated he was going to come there and kill a police officer. Based on information obtained in the phone call it was believed that the subject was in the area of his residence.
Officers responded to this area and located the subject driving erratically. He struck several parked vehicles and tried to run over the officers before fleeing the area.
Kahl then drove to the Havre de Grace Police Department where he struck another parked car. After colliding with this vehicle Kahl then intentionally drove his vehicle into the front doors of the police station into the lobby.
He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers and was tased and then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital.
Numerous criminal charges are pending and no police officers or staff were injured during the incident. The police department’s building sustained severe damage.
No further information to report at this time.
Bel Air mom says
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Reverend Jason says
This incident began around 2200hrs. Prayers for our local police department. I stand with the Blue Line. Images courtesy of my agency: Volunteer Chaplain First Responder Service. Update on incident that occurred at The Havre De Grace Police Department.
Extra report added from Havre de Grace Police Department ..
No further information to report at this time.
CPL Ken Terry
Cecil’s Whig says
This was reported on Twitter last night almost as soon as it occurred. Amazing how fast news travels these days. Lock this lunatic up for life and throw away the key.
Rjbaskins says
One bullet would have stopped him after he tried to run over one of the officers. Unfortunately the bleeding heart liberals would have had a shit fit
carlos ascencio says
why cant you just comment .are you stupid making it political gee weez.