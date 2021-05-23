UPDATE: Man Threatens Havre de Grace Police, Crashes into Police Station, Gets Tased

From the Havre De Grace Police Department:

UPDATE: Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was charged with 2 counts of Attempted 1st degree murder, 2 counts of Assault in the 1st degree, Reckless Endangerment, 3 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property with a value greater than $1000.00

On 05/23/2021 at approximately 2134hrs, 24 year old Timothy Kahl, of the 400 block of Village Drive, called the police department and stated he was going to come there and kill a police officer. Based on information obtained in the phone call it was believed that the subject was in the area of his residence.

Officers responded to this area and located the subject driving erratically. He struck several parked vehicles and tried to run over the officers before fleeing the area.

Kahl then drove to the Havre de Grace Police Department where he struck another parked car. After colliding with this vehicle Kahl then intentionally drove his vehicle into the front doors of the police station into the lobby.

He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers and was tased and then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital.

Numerous criminal charges are pending and no police officers or staff were injured during the incident. The police department’s building sustained severe damage.

No further information to report at this time.