Domestic Assault Suspect Arrested after Fleeing Aberdeen Police

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

At around 12:04 p.m. on June 1, 2021 the Aberdeen Police Department responded to Church Green Rd regarding the assault of a 40-year-old woman. Officers were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Edmund Claves Cochran. Cochran fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The investigating officer quickly filed charges, and a warrant was issued for Cochran’s arrest.

At around 3:00 p.m. on June 1, 2021 Aberdeen officers located Cochran near Church Green Road and attempted to stop his vehicle. Cochran again fled from officers who briefly pursued him. After Cochran began driving erratically on S. Philadelphia Blvd, the pursuit was terminated to protect the safety of other drivers.

Investigating officers later received information that Cochran was on Wilson Point Road in Middle River, Maryland. The Aberdeen Police Department notified the Baltimore County Police Department who successfully located and apprehended Cochran.

The victim of the assault was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.