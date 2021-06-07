Women Steals Car in Havre de Grave, Crashes into Creek, Eludes Police, Later Arrested During Burglary

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On 6/6/21 at 1439 hours, officers were dispatched to the Susquehanna Hose Company 911 Revolution Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 for a report of a stolen vehicle, that had just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who advised he was going to go to the laundry mat when he came out and saw that his silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix had been stolen. Officers advised that he was going to check the area for the vehicle and then would return to get further details.

Officers observed a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a white female in the area of Old Post Road. The officer confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle in question and turned around and caught up to the vehicle.

The female driver, later identified as Sarah Michelle Franklin, pulled to the right side of the road in the shoulder and came to a stop. Before the officer could exit his vehicle to make contact, the vehicle fled the traffic stop. The vehicle headed westbound on Pulaski Highway.

Officers followed the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens on. The driver recklessly used the grass median to pass vehicles that were in roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a telephone pole, continued off the roadway and into Swan Creek. The female bailed out of the vehicle and fled into the woods. Officers were not able to locate her at the scene.

Later that evening at 1733 hours, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office took a burglary call from a resident in the 700 block of North Post Road, Aberdeen, Md 21001. This is located a short distance away from Swan Creek, and the area of the motor vehicle accident. Officers responded to the scene and placed the female into custody.

Currently, there are numerous charges pending against the female. There is no further information at this time.