22 People Indicted in Harford County Cocaine Wiretap Investigation

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner, Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore, Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Trabert, and Havre de Grace Police Chief Teresa Walter, together as the Harford County Narcotics Task Force, announce the indictment of 18 individuals for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other crimes after a several months long wiretap investigation.

Additionally, 4 individuals are charged with standalone cases involving firearms and/or the possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances as a result of this investigation.

The indictments, state and federal, occurred over a several month time period between July 2020 and October 2020, with arrests continuing until April of 2021. At this time, there is one outstanding warrant.

Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and related charges are:

Aubrey Akers, 39, Darlington, MD; Released on bond

Nancy Akers, 59, Darlington, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Burton Anderson, 51, Street, MD; Released on bond

Jack Anderson, 44, Tucson, AZ; Federally detained

Reginald Bolden, 37, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained

Che Durbin, 42, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained

Adrian Goodwin, 35, Havre de Grace, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Joel Hammond, 35, Essex, MD; Federal home detention

Wayne Mclain, Jr., 36, Street, MD; Released on bond

Tremayne Murphy, 40, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained

Curtis Myers, Jr., 36, Belcamp, MD; Released on bond

Edward Pettigrew, 59, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Lenora Sikalis-Barber, 53, Darlington, MD; Released on bond

Lee Ann Taylor, 48, Darlington, MD; Open Arrest Warrant

Jameka Thompson, 40, Abingdon, MD; Federally detained

Romaine Timms, 50, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond

Terrell Walton, 34, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained

Michael Wells, 36, Churchville, MD; Federally detained at the Harford County Detention Center on additional State charges

Also charged are:

Ramon Dalmida, 38, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond

Gerrick Jackson, 39, Havre de Grace, MD; Federally detained

Sterling Melton, 34, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

John Washington, 26, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Known as “Operation All Aboard” this investigation, that began from two community tips, ultimately led to a court authorized wiretap of 18 phone lines and one social media messenger platform and took investigators across the country.

Narcotics Task Force detectives and prosecutors worked tirelessly from developing the tips, in February 2019 and lasting well into 2020, to bring the investigation to a close.

The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking organizations led by Che Durbin and Reggie Bolden were responsible for the distribution of large quantities of cocaine throughout Harford County.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement travelled to Tucson, Arizona and observed what they believed to be narcotics related transactions occurring in furtherance of the conspiracy and cocaine being transported directly back to Harford County for distribution.

Multiple search warrants were executed throughout Harford County. Recovered during the course of this investigation were more than 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 66.2 grams of crack cocaine, 69 pills of fentanyl, 435 grams of marijuana, 31 suboxone strips, 28 firearms, 19 vehicles valued at more than $258,000, and approximately $110,000 in US currency.

Charges against some individuals are State charges pending in the Circuit Court for Harford County while others have been indicted on Federal charges and are pending in the United States District Court of Maryland.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

The Harford County Task Force is a highly trained, self-governing, multi-jurisdictional entity with a mission to investigate and prosecute offenses in the areas of mid to upper level drug trafficking, homeland security, and vice while supporting and facilitating cooperation and coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement. We pledge to complete this mission without prejudice or partiality by utilizing intelligence-driven policing with valor, virtue, and integrity.