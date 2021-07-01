Aberdeen Man Charged with Arson after Fleeing Home

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:
Deputy State Fire Marshals charged an Aberdeen man with multiple arson-related charges after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting a Port Deposit home on fire and later fleeing the scene.
Isaaiah R. Darby, 26, of Aberdeen, was charged with arson after setting multiple fires within a Port Deposit home nearly two weeks ago.
Just before 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Perryville Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to the 100 block of Craigtown Road in Port Deposit for a reported dwelling fire. When firefighters arrived, Darby was throwing various items out of the home. Darby exited the home and was evaluated by EMS. Firefighters entered the home, extinguished multiple fires, and turned a gas stove off that was left on. Darby later fled the scene before investigators arrived.
With the assistance of Havre De Grace Police Department, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Darby Tuesday without incident. Darby was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.
Darby is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.
Comments
Mike Thomas says
13%er doing what 13%ers do.
Billy Motherfucken Butcher says
I bet this guy will be smiling as he’s dropping bars of soap in the communal shower. Bob, you getting jealous bro??
Kiss my Mosby says
Is that the Olympic female hammer thrower?
SoulCrusher says
I thought he looked more like Little Richard.
I like my Gwen being a chick with a stick says
Hey, you leave my boo alone! You keep poking the bear and Gwen will pounce tweeting against whites, Asians, and Mexicans. She has no problems doing that as you’ve seen from her past history on Twitter. Jack Dorsey will probably give the Twitter medal of freedom…
Future Jobama Voter says
https://wjla.com/news/local/police-ms-13-member-lures-15-year-old-girl-into-gaithersburg-apartment-tries-to-rape-her
More to come for sure from the Vegetable-In-Chief
Open Your Eyes says
Interesting. The NYT suggests that displaying the American flag on your house, in your yard, or on your vehicle could be divisive. What is next? During the election season I saw countless businesses, homes, and vehicles displaying “Trump 2020 signs and stickers. Many, and I mean many, were displaying our countries flag proudly. Without embellishment I can recall NO residences or vehicles displaying Biden signs along with an American flag. Why? The NYT appeared to associate the flag flying with conservatives and or Republicans. As we have seen and read in the past if you are a conservative or a Republican you could be a racist or possibly a white Supremacist. Wow! Are liberals and Democrats so afraid of a Trump run in 2024 that they now need to politically weaponize our nation’s flag? Was promoting racial divide not an effective enough of a tool? I think they have now stooped to a new low. Truly pathetic!
SoulCrusher says
For the New York Times to suggest that displaying our nation’s flag is divisive, well, that’s enough for me to have absolutely no regard for the opinions of their editors. It should be enough for any other American as well. Furthermore, why would an established news paper that has been around for so long tolerate this kind of obvious political propaganda. Quite frankly, The New York Times should be shut down for TREASON…
Bob says
“Masked white supremacists marching on Philadelphia City Hall retreated when confronted by onlookers”
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561754-masked-white-supremacists-marching-on-philadelphia-city-hall
The Patriot Front utilizes imagery of patriotism, liberty, and other symbols of American values to legitimize and promote their message of hate. They hide their faces behind masks while displaying our flag. We must not allow the Stars & Stripes to be politicized by such groups. Our flag should unite us, not divide us!
Eat a Mosby says
I’ll be sure to pass along your message of unity to Gwen, the olympic team, the nfl, and every woke athlete. I’m sure they’ll consider it while they’re desecrating the flag and shitting all over their country.
#DEFUNDOLYMPICS
Open Your Eyes says
Interesting read. I wasn’t aware that this demonstration took place. The article was a bit vague regarding the events. Other then making comments about the election and some wearing face coverings, all of which are or should be covered under the first amendment, I have some questions. Were any racially offensive statements made? Were there any signs regarding racists statements or promoting white supremacy? Were there any racially motivated assaults. Were there any assaults on police or people arrested while participating in this demonstration? Was there any looting of businesses? Were there any arsons? The reason I asked is if in fact these incidents occurred the article failed to state so. If any of those things occurred I hope that those responsible would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I think if any of the violations that I inquired about would have taken place the MSM would have given it significantly more legs. You never know with those guys though. Eighty plus shootings over the weekend in Democratic governed Chicago. At least 13 dead and what do you hear? Crickets. It is really kind of hard to wrap your head around today’s media coverage. I just have one question. Who are they, the MSM, really helping?