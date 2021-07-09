17-Yr-Old Killed in Bel Air Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Bel Air early Thursday morning.

On July 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, identified as Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts on Kerfoot, and medics took over emergency care upon their arrival.

Despite life-saving efforts, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased shortly after deputies’ arrival.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives canvased the areas around Athens Court throughout the morning for witnesses and are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in the case.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Kerfoot was stabbed in the area of Amyclae Drive between Agora Drive and North Fountain Green Road, before returning to his home where he was located by deputies.

Kerfoot’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Pilachowski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.