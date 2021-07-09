19-Yr-Old Aberdeen Man Arrested in Fatal Bel Air Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is in custody after being charged in the July 8, 2021, murder of Christopher Kerfoot in Bel Air.

On July 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located Christopher Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead shortly after deputies’ arrival.

The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Frank George Hudson 3rd, 19, of Aberdeen was identified as the suspect after interviews and the examination of physical and digital evidence. At approximately 5:05 p.m., on July 8, a search and seizure warrant was executed on Hudson’s home in Aberdeen, and he was taken into custody.

The initial investigation indicates Hudson and Kerfoot were known to each other. A meeting was arranged between the two in the 1200 block of Agora Drive. At some point during the meeting there was a struggle and Hudson produced a knife, stabbing Kerfoot multiple times.

After his arrest, Hudson was transported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and interviewed. Following the interview, he was charged by sheriff’s office detectives with 2nd degree murder and transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Pilachowski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.