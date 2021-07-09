19-Yr-Old Aberdeen Man Arrested in Fatal Bel Air Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A man is in custody after being charged in the July 8, 2021, murder of Christopher Kerfoot in Bel Air.
On July 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located Christopher Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead shortly after deputies’ arrival.
The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Frank George Hudson 3rd, 19, of Aberdeen was identified as the suspect after interviews and the examination of physical and digital evidence. At approximately 5:05 p.m., on July 8, a search and seizure warrant was executed on Hudson’s home in Aberdeen, and he was taken into custody.
The initial investigation indicates Hudson and Kerfoot were known to each other. A meeting was arranged between the two in the 1200 block of Agora Drive. At some point during the meeting there was a struggle and Hudson produced a knife, stabbing Kerfoot multiple times.
After his arrest, Hudson was transported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and interviewed. Following the interview, he was charged by sheriff’s office detectives with 2nd degree murder and transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Pilachowski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.
Comments
Mike Thomas says
13%er doing what 13%ers do (yet again). When will people realize the only way forward is complete and absolute separation.
Noneya says
“13% doing what the do”….you must be a 110% racist ASSh*le, Mike Thomas.
IndependentBA says
Thanks for showing your true racist colors Mike. Your statement was ignorant and asinine at best.
Z Wade says
I am a “13%er”. I work, own my own home, and pay more taxes on my income than God. And, might I add, my property taxes are ridiculous. So exactly what is it that 13%ers do??? Did I miss that memo at birth???
Z Wade says
Oh, and I am from a “13%er” family that is very well established in Harford County. And it has been for decades.
Open Your Eyes says
I have to disagree with the “ absolute separation “ solution for basically the same reasons I think CRT is inappropriate. They both support and enhance division which is not good. We should promote civility and good behavior. You should never forget the past but it should be reflected upon to brighten and better the future and move forward. Labeling all members of a particular group (13%er) as all bad is disingenuous and unfair. However, it is ver unfortunate that such a large segment of black America has splintered off into an unsavory subculture of lawlessness, non-compliance, unreasonable entitlement, and worst of all violence. This subculture is everyday poisoning the perception of the many good and decent people of the black race in America. I truly feel that the great majority of Americans want to coexist and are not racists. They are without a doubt influenced by racial bias obtained through routine learned behaviors. Bias, or racism will never go away until behavior changes and respect is earned. Why is this so hard to grasp? Some of the proposed fixes have been both ludicrous and counterproductive. Civility training and good behavior is the best solution.
Scott says
Are you talking Racial separation
Open Your Eyes says
Two families impacted by this incident. Very sad. More black on black senseless violence. This type of behavior makes even the most open minded individuals tend to acquire racial bias. This wasn’t Chicago or Baltimore this was Bel Air. Scary!
Mike Thomas says
“Black on black”… uh, come again?
Noneya says
You are making ASSumptions. Victim was a sweet 17 year old white boy.
YourMama says
Sweet as in drug dealer?
Ramona says
Could someone please explain to me what exactly “13%er’s” are??
Your Mama says
Ramona, 13% is a reference to the black population of the country. The coward couldn’t just say it.
Bob says
“Harford judge orders Aberdeen man accused of stabbing Bel Air teen to death be held without bai”
https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/harford/aegis/cng-ag-bail-review-fatal-stabbing-20210712-puialzvqpnaanijknx4n3wygby-story.html
Billy Butcher says
Bob, I bet you fantasize about being locked up with this guy and dropping the soap in the communal shower.
Bob says
“Company unveils kit encasing handguns in Lego blocks”
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562806-company-unveils-kit-encasing-handguns-in-lego-blocks
I was incredulous when I read this story. This is beyond STUPID!. What company in its right mind would even consider manufacturing a Glock to look like a toy?
I have an idea says
I bet if that gun was rainbow colored and had a handgrip shaped like a dildo (liberal lollipop), Jobama would buy thousands for his crew.
Former Monsanto shilll Shannon Watts is nothing but Bloombergs mouthpiece
WhatMattersisBlue says
I am confused. A very smart “white man” just told me that I am a 13%er. I was describing “mob behavior” of young black men in Ocean City. You know, like what is happening in broad daylight in major cities when groups loot department stores. I am not a racist and I don’t need to prove it!! This concept of “white privilege” is bullshit. I worked in Baltimore City, had my car stolen because I parked on the streets of the “worst neighborhood”, and walked a block to the hospital ED where I worked. I went into the high rises in Baltimore to care for patients in hospice. I got pulled over by a black Cambridge cop and had my car searched for drugs and alcohol at 0200 all the while having Morphine and Fentanyl in my bag in the trunk. Take a breath and get a grip. As a society, the USA is the best place to live!! #BackTheBlueInMaryland