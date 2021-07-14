Taxicab Driver Charged in Havre de Grace Stabbing

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On the morning of July 14 at approximately 0657hrs, Havre de Grace Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Pulaski Highway in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred.

Upon officers arrival they found Joseph Hinson (41 years of age) who had been stabbed by a cab driver, Daniel Perkins (38 years of age). Perkins was still on scene and was immediately placed into custody.

This incident stemmed from an altercation between Hinson and Perkins. Hinson was transported to Bayview Hospital for treatment of stab wounds and is listed in stable condition.

After consulting with the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Perkins was charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, and wearing and carrying a deadly weapon. He will be transported to the Harford County Detention Center. No further information to report at this time.