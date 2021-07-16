Inmate Dies After Hanging Himself at Harford County Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A 51-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday night at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center after hanging himself in his cell Saturday.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, correctional deputies on a regularly scheduled inmate check of the housing unit found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck.

Deputies immediately called for medical staff from the detention center and available deputies to respond to support them in providing lifesaving efforts. Deputies continued CPR and applied an AED for assistance. Medics from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded and continued to administer care. The inmate, Jack Lazar, 51, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was transported by ambulance from the detention center to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for continued care.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into Lazar’s suicide attempt was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2021, Lazar succumbed to his injuries.

Lazar had been booked into the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021, as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania for trespassing, unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He was being held on no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.