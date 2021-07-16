Inmate Dies After Hanging Himself at Harford County Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A 51-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday night at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center after hanging himself in his cell Saturday.
At approximately 8:40 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, correctional deputies on a regularly scheduled inmate check of the housing unit found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck.
Deputies immediately called for medical staff from the detention center and available deputies to respond to support them in providing lifesaving efforts. Deputies continued CPR and applied an AED for assistance. Medics from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded and continued to administer care. The inmate, Jack Lazar, 51, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was transported by ambulance from the detention center to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for continued care.
Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into Lazar’s suicide attempt was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2021, Lazar succumbed to his injuries.
Lazar had been booked into the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021, as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania for trespassing, unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He was being held on no bond.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Comments
Your Pal, Michael Thomas says
I’d like to formally thank Mr. Lazar for saving the tax payers of Harco some cash. How dare that scallion come into my county, let alone my state.
Uncle Jerry’s Pet Lizard says
I thought Sheriff Gahler was critical of the amount of suicides under the Bane regime. Gahler’s jail is a disaster and the warden has no experience in corrections. The good old boy system at its finest and more inmates will commit “suicide”.
Billy Butcher says
Well I think we can all agree that this inmate won’t do that again.
Bob is shedding tears right now as the bullpen of pitchers for soap droppers has been depleted.
Bob says
SLM – Soap Lives Matter – “you drop it, I go for it”
JT says
Could be this man was down on his luck. Misdemeanors at best. Probably needed some health and mental health care.
Bob says
He might have gotten busted for a lewd act out in public. I learned the hard way that it’s frowned down upon playing with your tallywacker on park benches.