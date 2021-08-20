Man Killed in Edgewood Triple Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives are investigation after three people were shot, one fatally, in Edgewood Thursday night.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 10:10 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male, identified as Charles Robert Pugh, Jr., 29, of Edgewood, and an adult female, identified as Jasmine Marie Brooks, 31, of Aberdeen, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Deputies immediately rendered emergency and life-saving measures to both individuals. Medics from the Aberdeen Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded to assume treatment. Medics transported Brooks to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Pugh was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced deceased.

While deputies were on the scene, they were notified that a third individual, identified as Rashard Kareen Brown, 39, walked into the emergency room of Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Brown’s wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and preserve evidence in support of the investigation. Detectives have worked tirelessly overnight to collect evidence, interview witnesses, review video footage of the incident, and follow up on leads. At this time, we do not believe this to be a random incident or that there is a threat to the greater community.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5442. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.