Massachusetts Man Charged After Setting Girlfriend’s Vehicle on Fire in Havre de Grace

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged a Massachusetts man with intentionally setting his girlfriend’s vehicle on fire after they got into an argument while driving on I-95.

On August 25, 2021, just before 4:00 p.m., Benjamin S. Goldstein, 31, and his girlfriend were driving on I-95 in her 2013 Buick Enclave when she called 911 and reported the two got into a verbal dispute. She exited the interstate and drove to the 100 block of Hunter Court in Havre De Grace. Havre De Grace Police Department responded and, upon the officer’s arrival, observed a fire inside the car, along with Goldstein, who remained seated within the vehicle.

Officers requested Goldstein to get out of the vehicle, which Goldstein eventually did. Officers placed Goldstein into custody and transported him to Harford Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation. Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack later arrested Goldstein and transported him to Harford County Detention Center.

Goldstein was charged with Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00, and Reckless Endangerment.

Goldstein has been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.