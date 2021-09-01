Edgewood Man, Music Teacher, Charged With Child Pornography

From Maryland State Police:
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested a Harford County man last night on child pornography charges.
The accused, identified as Lewis Blandon, 38, of Edgewood, Maryland, is employed as a teacher. Blandon is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested last night at the Bel Air Barrack without incident. Blandon was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he was seen by a court commissioner and later released after posting bond.
In December 2020, the FBI conducted an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. In coordination with the Maryland State Police, the investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Harford County.
On August 30, 2021, members of the FBI Baltimore Child Exploitation Task Force and the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect in Edgewood, Maryland. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.
Troopers were advised the accused is or has been employed as a music teacher at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City. Anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with Blandon is urged to contact law enforcement at 410-265-8080. Callers may remain confidential.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
