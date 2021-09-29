Woman Charged with Setting Edgewood House Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Lorraine C. Winston, 38, after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting a bedroom on fire in an Edgewood home late Monday night.

On September 27, 2021, at 10:45 p.m., Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2000 block of Starr Street for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at the one-story duplex and discovered that all of the occupants had safely escaped after reporting a fire within a bedroom. Firefighters entered the home and subsequently extinguished the fire within minutes. No injuries were reported.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was requested to the scene due to a domestic dispute between Winston and other family members, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to conduct an origin and cause investigation. Investigators concluded the fire was intentionally set and determined Winston was responsible for setting the fire during the course of their investigation. The home sustained over $1,000 in damages.

Winston was taken into custody and charged with Arson 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 1st and 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. She is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.