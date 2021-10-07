Men Robbed at Gunpoint During Aberdeen E-Commerce Sale

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery involving two victims in the 100 block of Truman Street.

On October 4, 2021, at approximately 7:33 PM police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Truman Street. Upon arrival officers located two male victims, ages 19 and 23, who reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The 19-year-old stated that he and a 23-year-old friend had come to the 100 block of Truman Street to purchase a PlayStation 5 gaming system. When they arrived, they were met by a male dressed in black who was described as slender, approximately six feet in height, and having no facial hair. The 19-year-old exchanged money with the suspect who had placed a box on the ground during the point of sale. Immediately following the exchange of currency, the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband, racked the slide of the weapon, and pointed the weapon in the direction of the victims. The suspect then walked off. Officers searched the area for the suspect with negative results.

The Aberdeen Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for this robbery. If you have any information concerning the crime, please contact Det. Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.

As a reminder to the public, the Aberdeen Police has created an E-Commerce Safe zone in the lobby of the police station. Citizens have access to our lobby to facilitate online sales, which are video monitored. This creates a safe zone for citizens to do business while minimizing the potential for crime