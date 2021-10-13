Body of Harford County Man Found in Susquehanna River

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found partially in the water at the Susquehanna River yesterday.

The man is identified as Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Yesterday at approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the Port Deposit area to make contact with a kayaker, who discovered a deceased man partially in the water at the Susquehanna River, off of Route 222 south of Granite Rd in Port Deposit. The man, later identified as Carranza, was partially in the water. He was slumped over a log that was completely submerged and was resting near a steep embankment on the Cecil County side of the Susquehanna River.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene and found no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body. There was no indication of violence or foul play in the area surrounding the location he was found. Carranza’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are searching for Carranza’s 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing.