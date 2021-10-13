Deputy Struck with Vehicle by Suspect in Edgewood Fight

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating, and a deputy is recovering after a suspect struck him with a vehicle.

On October 12, 2021, at 6:52 p.m., deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit and Patrol deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood for the report of a fight. Deputies were unable to locate a fight and began interviewing people to learn what had occurred. While speaking to a witness, Senior Deputy J. Amrein observed a vehicle in the parking lot he believed may have been involved in the incident. While approaching the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle, after observing Senior Deputy Amrein, intentionally accelerated and directed the vehicle in his direction, striking him, and pushing Senior Deputy Amrein into another vehicle, briefly pinning him. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

Additional Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene attempted to stop the striking vehicle. The vehicle accelerated after striking Senior Deputy Amrein and a pursuit was initiated. While fleeing, the suspect vehicle turned onto Woodbridge Center Way and then eastbound Route 40. The suspect continued to flee on Route 40, crossing the center median and driving against traffic. The suspect then drove onto Edgewood Road and northbound on Route 24 before continuing to northbound I-95. The pursuit ended when the suspect exited I-95 at the Maryland House and struck another vehicle at the rest stop. Both vehicles then struck the rear of a parked tractor trailer. The single occupant of the other vehicle was evaluated by medics at the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

Senior Deputy Amrein reported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Senior Deputy Amrein is assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit and has been a member of the Agency since October 2010.

Following the crash, the driver, identified as Martin Tyson Bradley, 34, of Edgewood, was treated on the scene by deputies and emergency medical technicians for a potential overdose. After administering Narcan he was further evaluated and subsequently transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Medevac Helicopter. Bradley was evaluated, treated and released into the custody of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies transported Bradley to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail. Bradley is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, first and second degree assault, assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, reckless endangerment, and other related traffic charges.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to both scenes to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the rest area to reconstruct the events that lead to the crashes.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective DiZenzo, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-350