Suspect in Custody Following Fatal Edgewood Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County detectives are investigating, and a suspect is in custody, after a fatal shooting in Edgewood early Tuesday.

On October 19, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Dearwood Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a residence in the block. There, they located an adult male, identified as Obrien Butler, 36, of Edgewood, lying in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies assumed life-saving efforts, and medics, supported by a deputy performing CPR, continued life saving measures while enroute to the hospital. Medics transported Butler to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates an altercation began between Butler and another adult male, identified as Carl Alexander, 32, of Edgewood, and minutes later Alexander shot Butler. Detectives took Alexander, who was still on scene, into custody and transported him to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for processing.

Alexander was charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, manslaughter, 1st and 2nd degree assault and other related charges. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.