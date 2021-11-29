The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Abingdon Woman Killed in Pedestrian Hit And Run

Abingdon Woman Killed in Pedestrian Hit And Run

By Leave a Comment

From Maryland State Police:

The Maryland State Police Crash team continues an investigation into a hit and run fatal crash in Harford County Sunday night that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman.

The victim is identified as Desirae Standiford, 41, of Abingdon. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The Maryland State Police investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian on Philadelphia Road east of Fashion Way near the Winters Run Bridge when the incident occurred. She was struck and killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers located the vehicle they believe struck and killed the victim. It is a gray Ford pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barracks at 410-838-4101.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: