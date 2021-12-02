Suspect Arrested for Sexual Assaults in Edgewood; Additional Victims Sought

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives have charged an Edgewood man in connection with two sexual assaults in November and are currently seeking any potential additional victims.

On November 4, 2021 at 3:51 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Fisherman’s Lane in Edgewood for the report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, the victim informed deputies that at approximately 3 p.m. that afternoon, an unknown male approached her outside the Dollar Tree in Edgewood and put his hands down her pants. The victim provided a description of the suspect, and the investigation continued.

Then, on November 12, 2021 at 12:23 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed by an employee of the store, that she was outside the store when an unknown male exited the store, pulled her pants down, and walked away.

Through investigation, it was determined the two incidents were connected. As the investigation progressed, Patrol Deputies identified a potential suspect, Televon Cornelius Jones, 36, of Edgewood.

On December 1, 2021, deputies took Jones into custody and transported him to the Criminal Investigations Division where he was interviewed by detectives. Jones has been charged with 4th degree sexual assault and two counts of 2nd degree assault. Following the interview, he was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bail.

Detectives are attempting to locate any other individuals who believe they are a victim of Jones. If you believe you are a victim, please contact Detective Suzanne Moro at 443-409-3154.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.