Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Leads to Conviction of Alleged Dealer

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County:

Albert J. Peisinger, Jr., State’s Attorney for Harford County, has announced the conviction of Duke Wayne Lambert, 37, of Elkton, Maryland, for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

On February 3, 2021, detectives with the Harford County Narcotics Task Force responded to the scene of fatal overdose. During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered the victim’s phone and through analysis of the listed phone contacts, text conversations were observed between the decedent and numbers utilized by Lambert and a co-conspirator.

Later that same day, detectives with the Task Force utilized the victim’s phone to contact Lambert. In a series of text messages and using coded drug language, the detectives arranged to purchase a quantity of narcotics.

The detectives then rented a room at the Red Roof Inn in Edgewood. The detectives texted the room number and told Lambert both the quantity and type of narcotics they wanted. After hearing a knock on the door to their hotel room, detectives opened the door and confronted Lambert, who was placed under arrest. A search incident to the arrest of Lambert revealed multiple glassine bags containing fentanyl. Lambert had a cell phone on his person which the detectives linked to the decedents phone.

On December 3, 2021, the Honorable Yolanda Curtin imposed a total sentence of 20 years suspend all but 14 years incarceration to be served at the Division of Corrections. The Defendant will be on five years of supervised probation when he is released.

Mr. Peisinger thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Romano who prosecuted this matter and commended the Harford County Narcotics Task Force and the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division for their hard work and dedication in conducting the investigation that resulted in the arrest and conviction of Mr. Lambert. Charges are still pending on Lambert’s co-conspirator.