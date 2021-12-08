Suspect Sought in Non-Fatal Edgewood Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

An Edgewood man is recovering, and detectives are investigating following a stabbing in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon.

On December 7, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male, identified as Richard Klunk, 30, of Edgewood, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. Deputies immediately began rendering first aid until the arrival of Medics. Medics transported Klunk to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area, to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates earlier Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Klunk was in a shopping center in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway to meet an acquaintance, when a verbal altercation ensued between Klunk and individuals at the location with the acquaintance. The altercation escalated, and Klunk was stabbed in the upper body. Following the stabbing, additional individuals assaulted Klunk, striking and kicking him. The suspects fled and Klunk spent several hours walking around the area where the stabbing occurred. As Klunk’s condition worsened, 911 was called.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5442.