Detectives Investigate Fatal Joppatowne Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Joppatowne on Friday evening.

On December 10, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Dembytown Road in Joppatowne for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon the arrival of deputies, medics were performing CPR on an adult male, identified as William James Doran, 29, of Joppatowne. While evaluating Doran for care, medics discovered he was shot in the upper body. Medics transported Doran to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Doran was driving in the 500 block of Dembytown Road, when he was shot. The vehicle then struck a utility pole. Members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police conducted an extensive search of the area for suspects and evidence. No suspect(s) was found.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.