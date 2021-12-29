23 Guns Stolen from Havre de Grace Pawn Shop; Vehicle Driven through Front Doors

From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Police is investigating the theft of nearly two dozen firearms following a burglary this morning in Harford County.
Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop in progress. According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects arrived at the store and drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the store.
The suspects entered the store, broke the glass storage area to the gun cases and stole 23 weapons. The suspects then fled the store in two unknown vehicles.
Troopers are still canvassing the area and processing the scene. Detectives from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation into the burglary.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.
The case remains under investigation.
lon staghorn says
NEVER, EVER THOUGHT THIS STORE WOULD BE BURGLARIZED..
A realist says
Again…
Bob says
I never thought I would want to chop my purple headed yogurt slinger off, but shit happens
John says
Storing guns behind glass, always wise. Meantime, gun owners are required to keep ours locked in a safe.
Open Your Eyes says
I concur. Why would guns not be secured in a safe when the business is closed an unattended? Certainly, as in the case of any business, the very real possibility of an armed robbery during normal business hours is present. That type of conduct elevates the incident to a higher level from burglary to armed robbery. Sadly however, in today’s world locks, windows, doors, or an attended business are only deterrents to basically honest or good people. Many people today have no regard for the law and have acquired feelings of entitlement. Human life or property mean virtually nothing to many. This is due to a basic breakdown of Christian, family, and moral values, codling, and lack of accountability. It is very pathetic when many political units have decriminalized crime to facilitate the actions of people who fall in to these categories. In closing I want to wish everyone a very Happy New Year and suggest that government officials get their heads out of their ass before it is too late.
SoulCrusher says
Storing 23 guns in a safe would require a BIG safe…
You’re mother says
So f’ning what. I am now less safe due to people being cheap or lazy.
If you cant store them in a safe how about dont f’ning sell them at all.
SoulCrusher says
So, we now want all firearms for sale to be stored in a safe when the business is closed…so you can feel safer…or just don’t sell them at all…you gotta be kidding me. I don’t think anything would actually make you feel safer because you’d still bitch about the guns being sold in the first place. Look, guns don’t kill people. People kill people. A gun is an instrument and it depends on the user as to what tune is played. We have a people problem, not a gun problem…
You're momma says
Hey Dickcrusher,
No one really cares what you think. I suppose that you think that guns stored in cars behind glass are fine too. I could care less about guns being sold, I am a gun owner and a 2A guy myself. You have no idea what would make me feel safe but a business that has a plethora of firearms available for sale or in this case THEFT has a responsibility to secure them after hours.
Now there are 23 more unregistered guns available for sale on the black market. Do you think the people who stole them are law abiding citizens? How about the people who will be purchasing these stolen firearms, model citizens too?
Stolen guns are more likely to be used in crimes idiot so keep your trap shut.
SoulCrusher says
Actually, no one really cares what YOU think. Just because you’re a whiner and don’t feel safe, you think you can limit that Pawn Shop’s ability to accept guns for pawn and sale. Just shut up and be afraid in your house with your family. Just for the record, the 2nd Amendment can’t be overturned by a bunch of scared fools and all gun regulation is unconstitutional. If the government can have a howitzer, so can anyone else. That’s how you prevent a tyranny. What is your real intentions puss boy? Maybe we will get lucky and one of those stolen guns will blow your head off….sissy.
Bob says
