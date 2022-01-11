Protect Perryman Peninsula: Community Requests Warehouse Projects Moratorium

From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula:

After an insufficient period of study, the communities surrounded by the proposed development of Mitchell Farm have requested the Harford County Council to place a Moratorium on warehouse projects proposed amongst residential communities.

“Enough is enough” says Paul Fallace, lead of the community based coalition opposing the development. “We say no warehouses, no trucks, no pollution. We are urging the Council to act swiftly to prevent this outrageous development from occurring in residential neighborhoods until such time the devastating impacts of these projects can be properly studied.”

More than 300 community members attended the Community Impact Meeting on December 1, 2021. Since then, the 3P Coalition has been working tirelessly to educate the public about the destructive nature of this project. Awareness efforts have extended to all who drink Harford County water and care about safe roads to include elected and appointed government officials.

During these final two meetings, community members will again voice concerns related to the following:

Traffic and Safety

• Existing transportation infrastructure already overburdened

• Development would further isolate 400+ homes on shared industrial/residential roads

• Emergency response access severely impacted

Environment

• Clean Water/Air Impacts

• Wildlife/Habitat Impacts

• Environmental Justice

Quality of Life

• Noise/light impacts

• Walking/biking impacts

• Property values

•Zoning

• Mega Warehousing is inappropriate in Light Industrial (LI) zone

• Mitchell property zoning as LI was misapplied in 1997

There are three main reasons why everyone in Maryland should care and want to protect the Perryman Peninsula from mega warehouse developers.

1) The health of the Chesapeake Bay. The proposed project is bordered by the Bush River which feeds directly into the Chesapeake Bay.

2) Access to Safe Drinking Water – Harford County residents all benefit from the well heads and the filtration provided by the fields currently unencumbered by concrete.

3) Public Safety – The roads and infrastructure are not remotely adequate to support the scope of the project proposed. Even with no new development, the roads and infrastructure are unsafe for residents and those travelling the Perryman Peninsula.

The Mitchell Farm development plans to add 5,196,360 sq. ft of warehousing along with 1,811 trailer parking spaces and 3,820 car parking spaces bringing potentially 5,631 vehicles daily into a peninsula with a total population of 2,496 people (as of 2020 census).

We ask all citizens to please attend and voice opposition to this community hostile initiative. Together we can make our concerns about the Bay, accessible safe drinking water and public safety heard.

County Council Meeting

January 11 and January 18, 2022

7:30pm

Council Chambers

212 S. Bond Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Park in lot behind building. Entrance to meeting is through the side door on Churchville Road.

Citizens who wish to testify in-person can preregister by:

Email: council@harfordcountycouncil.com

Phone: 410-638-3343 by 5:00 PM on the Tuesday of the scheduled meeting

In Person: at the meeting until the close of agenda item New Business. Should arrive at least by 7:00 if you want to sign up that night just to be sure you make it on the list.