Man and Woman Charged in Murder of 71-Yr-Old Edgewood Man

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man and a woman are in custody after being charged with the murder of Gerald Wayne Champ in Edgewood.

On February 18, 2022, patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Perry Avenue in Edgewood. Upon arrival, deputies located Gerald Wayne Champ, 71, of Edgewood, deceased in his residence. Champ’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, where it was determined he died from trauma to the upper body, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. During the investigation, it was discovered the victim’s 2003 Ford Explorer had been stolen. As the investigation progressed, Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, of Edgewood, and Armando Moreno, Jr., 50, of Edgewood, both who were known to Champ, were identified as possible suspects.

On February 26, Champ’s vehicle was discovered in Middle River, Baltimore County. With assistance of members of the Baltimore County community, evidence was gathered linking Zentz and Moreno to Champ’s stolen vehicle, and on February 28, Detectives filed charges against Zentz and Moreno for First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault and Auto Theft.

Deputies served Zentz and Moreno with arrest warrants on March 1, at the Harford County Detention Center, where they both are being held without bail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the suspects, the victim or his vehicle, is asked to call Detective Golden, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5430. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.