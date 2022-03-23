Protect Perryman Peninsula: Red Light on Mitchell Farm Project Traffic Study

From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula:

As the residents of the Perryman Peninsula continue to fight to protect and preserve the Mitchell Farm, the Developer Chesapeake Real Estate Group, was given bad news this week by the State of Maryland regarding the substantial deficiencies in the Traffic Impact Study submitted in support of the 5.2 million square foot freight distribution center. “The inadequacy of this Traffic Impact Study is a prime example of why the Perryman community has been so involved over the last 4 months. We saw early on that the traffic represented in this report is inaccurate.” Said Stacy Stone, PE (professional engineer)

The 22 comments provided by the State Highway Administration showed the State did not concur with the report findings and included important issues including both existing and proposed traffic volumes appearing to be significantly low for the proposed development and insufficient measures to ensure truck traffic utilized Chelsea road and not the residential Perryman Road. Moreover, the existing traffic counts did not factor in school closings and remote work due to the COVID pandemic among other substantial deficiencies. Additionally, Harford County’s transportation group had 15 comments on the Traffic Impact Study. New existing traffic counts will need to be conducted and the entire Traffic Impact Study will need to be revised. “We believe the SHA refusal to join the project is yet another reason the Harford County Council should place a moratorium on development on the Perryman Peninsula.” Said Paul Fallace, 3P Lead. “Harford County has never overseen a project of this scale. It is inappropriate for the zoning and inappropriate for the residents with one way in and one way off the Peninsula.” He said.

The local community has been voicing opposition to the project since December 1 of 2021 when the community impact meeting was held. “We asserted then, and continue to assert today, that this proposed project is a bad deal for Harford County,” said Ron Stuchinski of Perryman. Is a $5 million profit to the County worth tainting 30% of Harford drinking water forever? We say no.” Said Stuchinski

3P Protect Perryman Peninsula has consistently opposed this project citing a broad spectrum of concerns including safe drinking water; substandard existing infrastructure and public accommodations; air, light and noise pollution emitted from existing warehouses and diesel tractor-trailers; as well as impacts to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.