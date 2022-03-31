Suspects Arrested after High School Fight Leads to Brawl and Gunfire in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

As a result of an incident on January 25, detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department began a multi-week investigation to identify the suspects involved in the Harlan Ave shooting. Detectives determined a fight occurred between two juveniles which caused a crowd to gather. It was determined that the juveniles involved in this fight had previously fought each other at a local high school. As the juveniles fought, the first shooter fired multiple shots into the air and the second shooter returned fire. Both shooters fled in opposite directions.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, detectives were able to identify eighteen-year-old Raigin Guindin of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood as a shooter. Guindin was responsible for firing shots into the air. Guindin suffered a gunshot wound to her leg when the second shooter returned fire.

Detectives conducted a surveillance detail in the 1300 block of Harford Square Dr, Edgewood, MD to locate Guindin. On 1/28/2022 detectives observed subjects enter a vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting. Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop, and a police pursuit ensued. The chase ended in Belcamp. Guindin was identified as the vehicle operator and was arrested by deputies. A juvenile passenger was observed fleeing from the vehicle after the pursuit. Deputies were able to apprehend the juvenile after a brief foot pursuit.

Deputies recovered a firearm near the juvenile. It was later determined that the firearm recovered was one of the guns used during the incident at Harlan Ave.

Shortly after Guindin’s arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for a storage cloud that contained surveillance footage from a home located in the 900 block of Harlan Ave. After viewing images from the storage cloud, it was determined that the homeowner initially withheld certain video evidence that could have more readily identified the shooting suspects. The homeowner was identified as 36-year-old Joelenia Vasquez.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, detectives were able to identify the second shooting suspect as nineteen-year-old Rodgers Williams of Perryville, Maryland. Williams was identified as the suspect who returned fire at Guindin, striking her in the leg. The investigation also revealed that Williams was aided by nineteen-year-old Elijah Walker of Aberdeen, Maryland. Walker drove Rodgers from the scene immediately following the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Rodgers’ arrest.

After an extensive investigation to locate Rodgers, he was taken into custody at a girlfriend’s house in Perryville, Maryland on March 25, 2022. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Both juveniles involved in the fight on Harlan Ave were charged with assault. Guindin faces charges for reckless endangerment and firearm violations. There is an open warrant for her arrest. Vasquez was charged with hindering and obstruction. Rodgers was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm violations. Walker was charged with Accessory After the Fact.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Perryville Police Department for their assistance in this case.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Raigin Guindin is asked to please call Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121.

***ORIGINAL INCIDENT***

The Aberdeen Police Department is seeking information about an incident involving firearms being discharged in the 900 block of Harlan Ave.



On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 7:23 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Harlan Avenue, Aberdeen in reference to a report of shots fired and possible armed subjects.



Officers arrived on the scene and were provided doorbell video which depicted a large group of people outside the 900 block of Harlan Avenue yelling and shouting at each other. Next, several gunshots were heard being discharged in rapid succession. Video showed a dark colored 4D sedan bearing an unknown registration fleeing the scene toward Stratford Avenue.



Two vehicles and a home were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported because of the incident.